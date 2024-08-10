NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful and potentially league-altering offseason moves that were made this summer.
An argument can be made that the 2024 NBA offseason wasn't as chaotic as many predicted it would be. Even if most, if not all, the most notable moves of the summer have been made, there have still been plenty of noteworthy changes. As we enter into the lull of the offseason, we look back and break down some of the bigger moves made by teams at the NBA Draft and free agency.
Specifically, in this article, we'll highlight and rank the 14 most impactful moves made this offseason.
14. LeBron James re-signs with Los Angeles Lakers; Bronny James is drafted
Heading into the summer, there were many eyes on the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. Even though there weren't many who were expecting LeBron to change teams or explore other options in free agency, simply the off-chance of it happening made it one of the bigger storylines heading into the summer. In the end, LeBron ended up signing another two-year deal with the Lakers. After inking this contract, it would be surprising if LeBron didn't end up retiring as a Laker.
But not only did LeBron re-sign with Los Angeles; he brought his son with him. Selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James is now a member of the Lakers. Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, it will certainly be one of the bigger storylines to watch unfold.