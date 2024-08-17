NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Jalen Green, restricted free agent
It's entirely impossible to predict what the Houston Rockets will do with Jalen Green. He's due for a contract extension but because of the uncertainty regarding the team's future, I do believe there's a good chance Houston ends up letting Green hit the restricted free-agent market. I'm not sure that's the smartest move but it also isn't all that surprising considering Green hasn't separated himself as a budding start in the league. He's one of the most talented young offensive players in the league but has still left much to be desired through the first few years of his career due to inconsistencies.
If Green were to hit the restricted free-agent market, there's reason to believe that he would have a big market. Even with the inconsistencies he's experienced through the first few years of his career, his ceiling is still extremely high. It'd be insane to give up on him this early on in his career.
I ultimately believe the Rockets and Green figure something out. But there's at least a small chance he ends up having to wait until next summer to get his projected big payday.