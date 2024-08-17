NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Bruce Brown, unrestricted free agent
There were whispers that Bruce Brown was going to emerge as an offseason trade target for contenders before the NBA Draft and free agency. However, that didn't exactly transpire as many believed. Even though Brown is still going to be considered a natural trade target between now and the NBA Trade Deadline, he is still going to be considered one of the top free agents heading into next summer. Even if he is traded, it would be surprising if he signed a contract extension with a team before he was able to test the market next summer.
Even though Brown hasn't found an ideal role for himself since departing from the Denver Nuggets last offseason, bouncing between the Indiana Pacers and then the Toronto Raptors, there's hope that Brown is still considered one of the better-supporting role players in the league. And if he can continue to prove that this season, there's no question that he will be in line for another big free-agent contract.
For now, finding the right role will be imperative for Brown. It could very much lead to his next contract.