NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Brandon Ingram, unrestricted free agent
At least for now, there's a very good chance that Brandon Ingram will emerge as the biggest name on the free agent market next summer. With the continued uncertainty regarding his future with the New Orleans Pelicans, it's entirely impossible to predict how the next few months will go for the All-Star talent. The recent reporting suggests that Ingram will at least start the season with the Pelicans. However, if the two sides continue to struggle to find a middle ground on a long-term contract extension, a mid-season trade of Ingram wouldn't be all that surprising to see.
But that may not even matter for Ingram. Even if he is traded at some point this offseason, he could still end up testing free agency if he wants. And for the first time in his career, he could hold the power of where he will play.
Because of that power, I do believe Ingram will want that option. So it's either he gets a max contract extension from the Pelicans or he gets to handpick the next stop in his playing career.