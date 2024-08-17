NBA Rumors: 20 Big name players that will dominate the 2025 free agency period
Kyrie Irving, player option
Even after making the run to the NBA Finals last year, the argument could be made that the Dallas Mavericks have an all-important season on deck. After making the bold move for Klay Thompson, the Mavs need to prove that they could still take another step forward. That could prove to be easier said than done considering how deep and talented the rest of the Western Conference is. On top of that pressure, there's Kyrie Irving's contract situation. With the opportunity to opt out of his contract after this season, Kyrie's future is certainly another narrative that will get its fair share of run this year.
Trying to predict what Kyrie will do next is downright impossible. As arguably the most unpredictable player in the NBA, I don't think anyone knows what Kyrie's future holds at this point. Heading into next summer, would it be that surprising to see him opt out?
Kyrie has seemingly found a home in Dallas. However, if the Mavs take a step back this season, leaving in free agency wouldn't be considered off the table for the All-Star guard.