NBA Rumors: 3 Biggest threats to pry Paul George away from LA Clippers this offseason
Which teams could seemingly pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers this offseason?
Philadelphia 76ers
If there's one team in the league that would make the most sense for Paul George, it's probably the Philadelphia 76ers. With Joel Embiid in the prime of his career and Tyrese Maxey as one of the brightest young offensive guards in the league, the Sixers are the landing spot that would make sense schematically for PG and also the soft spot that might give him the best chance to win an NBA Championship over the next few years.
Considering the Sixers are going to have the cap space to sign PG outright in free agency, the LA Clippers should view them as a real threat heading into the offseason. If PG does end up taking some free-agency meetings, the Sixers are likely going to be atop his list of potential landing spots. Add in the fact that the Sixers have already been linked to PG, and the noise surrounding this possibility is certainly real.
If a trio of Maxey, PG, and Embiid can't compete for a title in the Eastern Conference, I'm not sure what other collection of players will be able to for the Sixers.