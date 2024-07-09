NBA Rumors: 3 Contenders who scored big in free agency but still need more help
By Matt Sidney
NBA Rumors: There are three contenders who made a big move to start the offseason but will need more help if they want to win an NBA Championship.
The NBA offseason is about to die down quickly. The NBA draft is over, free agency has essentially wrapped up, and the Summer League is already underway. The most notable available names are on rosters, which brings NBA silly season into full effect.
The offseason had notable moves. Several former all-stars exchanged jerseys and relocated. The two-day NBA draft format provided us with several draft day trades, albeit somewhat marginal for now. Contenders looked to further solidify their standings in their respective conferences, while other teams leaned further into their rebuilds.
In particular, the free agency period was dominated by three names. All three players decided to change teams to bolster their chances for a ring. Unfortunately, their respective teams will still need to make significant roster changes around them to compete. Let's hop in.
Dallas Mavericks acquire Klay Thompson
On the surface, it feels like the acquisition of Klay Thompson would push the Dallas Mavericks over the top and straight into being one of the favorites to come out of the West next season. As Lee Corso would say, "Not so fast my friend!" Yes, Klay Thompson, in theory, makes the Mavs better on paper.
The Boston Celtics exploited the Mavericks' weaknesses, but Thompson won't be the solution to all the Mavs' problems. Losing Derrick Jones Jr. will sting more than they'd like to admit, they're still relatively thin at the backup guard and forward spots, Klay is aging and his already questionable athleticism is fleeting.
Trading for Quentin Grimes and signing Naji Marshall helps, but the Western Conference is a WAGON. It feels like this team is about one or two pieces shy of truly being the title contender they believe they are.