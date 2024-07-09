NBA Rumors: 3 Contenders who scored big in free agency but still need more help
By Matt Sidney
Sacramento Kings acquire DeMar DeRozan
The Sacramento Kings were teetering on the edge of irrelevance until the trade rumors started rumbling. At first, it looked like they'd make an all-in push for Lauri Markkanen, but then the rumors started swirling around another big-named player.
The rumors of DeMar DeRozan-to-the-Kings didn't last long as the Kings inked DeRozan to a three-year deal rather quickly. The Kings now have a four-headed offensive monster that includes De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and DeMar DeRozan. They re-signed Malik Monk as well, outfitting the team with ample amounts of offensive firepower.
Was this really what the Kings needed? Over the past two seasons, the Kings have been one of the better offensive teams in the NBA. They should have prioritized perimeter and interior defense over another offensive-minded player in DeRozan. Especially an offensive-minded player who doesn't provide much, if any perimeter scoring. The West is loaded. This seems like more of the same for the Kings who will continue to fight for play-in spots rather than Championships.