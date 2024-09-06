NBA Rumors: 3 Offseason moves Los Angeles Lakers will greatly regret not making
NBA Rumors: Exploring a few offseason moves the Los Angeles Lakers will quickly regret not making as they look to re-emerge as championship contenders this season.
Heading into the NBA offseason, there were a few teams that desperately needed to make a significant move to upgrade their roster. The Los Angeles Lakers were one of those teams. After faltering in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, if the Lakers had any plans of getting back to championship contention in 2024-25, they needed to upgrade their roster.
And, in the weeks leading up to the start of the offseason, there was a belief that the Lakers were going to do just that. However, in the end, the Lakers missed on a few moves and decided to practice patience in waiting for the right target to emerge. So far, that hasn't happened. And it's led the Lakers to essentially run it back this season.
Looking back at the offseason, we explore three moves that were on the table for the Lakers that they will quickly regret not making.
3 offseason moves the Los Angeles Lakers will regret not making
Not acquiring a point guard (Tyus Jones, Chris Paul, Markelle Fultz)
Looking at the landscape of the rest of the league, the Los Angeles Lakers had their work cut out for them heading into the start of the NBA offseason. However, even if the Lakers didn't want to strongly consider making a big move, they could've helped solidify their uncertain point guard position by taking a flier on a cheaper free agent. Instead, the Lakers continued to practice patience and decided against pursuing the likes of Tyus Jones, Chris Paul, or Markelle Fultz.
I can't help but feel as if this could end up being a big mistake, especially if the Lakers aren't able to make a significant move between now and the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though the likes of Jones, Paul, or Fultz wouldn't move the needle all that much for the Lakers are this point in their careers, they certainly would've helped the Lakers answer some questions at the position heading into the start of the season.