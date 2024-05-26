NBA Rumors: 3 Teams LeBron James may genuinely test free agency for this offseason
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into the NBA offseason with high hopes of landing a big-time superstar via free agency or trade. It wouldn't be all that surprising if LeBron James was strongly on their radar heading into the summer. Whether they could pry him away from Los Angeles remains to be seen, but if any team is going to be able to do so, the Sixers do have a strong chance of making that happen.
The Sixers could sell LeBron on playing next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and the city of Philadelphia itself. As appealing as that may seem on paper, there would be natural concerns for LeBron. At the top, it's whether or not Embiid will be able to remain healthy for an entire season.
When Embiid is healthy, he's playing at an All-Star level. However, as we've seen the last couple of seasons, Embiid has struggled to remain healthy and it has caused the Sixers to fall apart in the NBA Playoffs. Because of that level of pressure being a possibility, LeBron could be turned off by the option of Philadelphia. However, in a vacuum, the Sixers do make a ton of sense.