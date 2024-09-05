NBA Rumors: 4 Head coaches on the hot seat and coaching for their jobs in 2024-25
NBA Rumors: There are four head coaches who could already be considered on the hot seat before the 2024-25 NBA season even begins.
Inching closer to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, it's almost impossible not to think about the potential ramifications that could come out from this year. One of those revolves around the head coaches who may be performing for their jobs this season. Before the new campaign even begins, there's an argument to be made that four head coaches could already be on the hot seat.
Let's take a dive into each one of these coaches and why their jobs could be on the line heading into this season.
Honorable mention: Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks
I'm not entirely sure there's a great chance of Doc Rivers getting fired this season but there's no question he's on the hot seat after a disappointing year. Hired by the Bucks mid-season, Rivers only coached 36 games this past season. However, he was only 17-19 in the regular season and the team lost in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
All in all, Rivers' time with the Bucks last season was pretty uneventful. Heading into this season, that has to change. If the Bucks are going to take a step forward in their progression as a team and bounce back, they're going to need better efforts from not only their players but also Rivers as the head coach.
Even though Rivers has a well-documented history as a head coach in the NBA, he's going to be under a ton of pressure to help this team deliver this season.