NBA Rumors: 4 Head coaches on the hot seat and coaching for their jobs in 2024-25
Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is about to enter his sixth year in this job. However, there's an argument to be made that the team is trending in the wrong direction, and that can't bode well for Jenkins' chances of keeping his job after this season. The argument can be made that even before the injury-plagued 2023-24 NBA campaign that the Grizzlies were already regressing - losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (to the Los Angeles Lakers) as a higher seed during the 2022-23 season.
But this season will be the ultimate judge of that. I think we're not only going to learn a lot about the Grizzlies but also Jenkins as a head coach this year. In a loaded Western Conference, there's no guarantee the Grizzlies will be able to reemerge as a championship contender. If they do, it could solidify this team's core's future together and the job security of Jenkins.
Jenkins has been a relatively good coach during his time in Memphis but there's a chance his time with the franchise could quickly be coming to an end. That said, winning does tend to cure all.