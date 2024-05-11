NBA Rumors: 4 Perfect fits that could steal Jonas Valanciunas from Pelicans in free agency
Miami Heat
Heading into the offseason, the Miami Heat will have plenty on their plate. In a perfect world, the Heat would be able to find an ideal All-Star talent to play next to Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. However, as we saw last season, we do not live in a perfect world and Miami doesn't necessarily have the elite assets that it's likely going to take to score one of those types of players via trade. Nevertheless, at this point, it would be shocking if he didn't make at least some changes to their roster this summer.
Assuming that is going to end up being the case, you have to imagine that adding a defensive-minded center could be near the top of that list. Now that Bam has extended his offensive repetoire to the three-point line, it'll be interesting to see if Miami is at least open to the idea of finding a defensive-minded center that could play next to them on a full-time basis.
If that's an option for Miami heading into the offseason, that's where a player like Jonas Valanciunas can come to play for the team.