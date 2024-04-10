NBA Rumors: 4 Teams that could steal D'Angelo Russell from Lakers in Free Agency
D'Angelo Russell could emerge as one of the most sought after free agents this offseason.
NBA Rumors: With D'Angelo Russell emerging as a sought-after free agent, we explore four teams that could steal him away from the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
After somewhat of a slow start to the season, D'Angelo Russell has been a huge part of the Los Angeles Lakers' recent success. Since January 1 (a 41-game sample), Russell is averaging 21 points, seven assists, and three rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. If Russell continues this strong play down the stretch, there's no question he's going to head into free agency, after opting out of the final year of his contract this season, as one of the most sought-after guards.
If the Lakers intend to re-sign him, they could have some competition. With the offseason on the horizon, we take an early look at four teams that could pry Russell away from the Lakers in free agency.
4 Teams that could emerge as natural landing spots for D'Angelo Russell in free agency
San Antonio Spurs
As the San Antonio Spurs head into the offseason with a primary goal of trying to build a strong supporting cast around Victor Wembanyama, one of the positions of need heading into the summer will revolve around the point guard position. Even though D'Angelo Russell isn't considered a natural point guard by any means, he's a productive offensive complementary player who would make theoretical sense next to Wembanyama.
If the Spurs are looking to make a second-tier splash heading into the offseason, and perhaps aren't ready to make an all-in move for a certified superstar talent via trade, Russell could emerge as a potential backup plan for San Antonio during the summer. With the way Russell has played during the second half of the season, there's no question he could emerge as one of the most sought-after guards in free agency. Perhaps the Spurs could be an intriguing landing spot for the 28-year-old All-Star talent.