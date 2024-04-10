NBA Rumors: 4 Teams that could steal D'Angelo Russell from Lakers in Free Agency
D'Angelo Russell could emerge as one of the most sought after free agents this offseason.
Chicago Bulls
Even as the Chicago Bulls prepare to move on from Zach LaVine this offseason, or at least that's their hope, the talk surrounding this team always pointed to them wanting to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Finding a way to essentially replace LaVine with D'Angelo Russell could help the Bulls accomplish that. I'm not sure if a duo of Russell and DeMar DeRozan could coexist effectively but that's kind of the dynamic that they've already had this season.
If the Bulls deem Russell as an upgrade over LaVine, or perhaps a more affordable replacement, perhaps this could be a free agent worth pursuing. Maybe the Bulls could kill two birds with one stone if Chicago can convince the Lakers to be in on the LaVine sweepstakes, but that may not seem like a fairly plausible outcome this season.
When Los Angeles had their chance to make a move for LaVine, they chose otherwise. Nevertheless, a lot can change between now and July. Either way, the Bulls could be in on Russell when free agency opens.