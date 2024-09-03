NBA Rumors: 5 Biggest threats to prying Jimmy Butler away from Miami Heat in 2025
LA Clippers
With as much uncertainty that revolves around the LA Clippers heading into the future, I suppose you can't completely discount them from being in the market for an All-Star talent like Jimmy Butler. Depending on how this season goes for the team, there's at least a shot that the Clippers end up exploring the possibility of retooling their core next summer. I'm not sure if pursuing a 35-year-old would be the best course of action but when have the Clippers operated on groupthink - just look what they did this past offseason when Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Clippers could get to a point where they're ready to make another big splash after losing PG this summer. Even though Jimmy is nearing the end of his career, he could have just enough left in the tank to give the Clippers what they may need opposite of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
I'm not sure how the Clippers would get in Jimmy's market but you can never count out a team with Steve Ballmer as the owner.