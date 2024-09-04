NBA Rumors: 5 Teams that will immediately regret not trading for Trae Young
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, there were many teams that had the opportunity to make a huge splash. With Trae Young on the trade market, with his market value at an all-time low, there was an opportunity for a team to make an ultimate low-risk, high-reward move. However, in the end, many teams passed on the idea of acquiring Young.
At least in part because of the absence of a real trade market, the Atlanta Hawks decided against trading Young. Who knows if any team gave a real offer to the Hawks this offseason for Young but one thing is clear, there could be a few teams who could end up quickly regretting not making a move for the superstar guard.
As we inch closer to the start of the season, we explore five teams who could quickly regret not trading for Young this season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Even though the New Orleans Pelicans did strike a deal for Dejounte Murray, there is a chance that they could end up realizing that they may have traded for the wrong Atlanta Hawks guard. For as good as Murray is, Young has the capability to offer a level of offensive dynamics that the former can't.
And to be perfectly honest, I can't help but wonder how excellent of a duo Young would've made with Zion Williamson. I'm sure the Pelicans are happy with their move, but a Young-Zion would've been great to see play out over the next few years.