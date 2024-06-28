NBA Trades: Pelicans send shockwaves with bold trade for Dejounte Murray
NBA Trades: The New Orleans Pelicans send shockwaves across the league on the eve of the start of NBA Free Agency by acquiring Dejounte Murray.
The start of NBA Free Agency isn't even here yet and there have already been two big names on the move. First, it was the New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges. Now, the New Orleans Pelicans have done their job in sending shockwaves across the league by completing a deal for Dejounte Murray.
Officially, the Pelicans are trading Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and two future first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Murray.
The Pelicans make the big move to add some beef to the backcourt, alongside CJ McCollum, and add an interesting element to Zion Williamson in the frontcourt. In a deep Western Conference, the Pelicans have certainly taken a step forward with this move. As the dust begins to settle over the next few days, you can't help but wonder what type of impact this deal could have on the uncertain future of Brandon Ingram.
Big move could still be on the horizon for the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans
There's a chance that even after adding Murray the Pelicans could still look to trade Ingram, which many across the league expect to happen. On the flipside, perhaps this move makes the Pelicans a bit more willing to pay Ingram considering they'd have one of the most talented core fours in the conference. Either way, the Pelicans clearly still have work to do heading into the start of free agency.
Similarly, this could just be the start of a busy offseason for the Hawks. After selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, the Hawks have a golden opportunity to retool or rebuild their roster. By breaking up the backcourt of Trae Young and Murray with this deal, there's no question that change is here for the franchise.
One of the bigger questions for the Hawks moving forward revolves around whether this deal means that Young will remain with the team or if a trade of Young could still be on the horizon.
At this point, even after this deal, you'd have to assume that anything and everything is still on the table for the Hawks. Young could likely still be moved in the right deal but maybe the Hawks won't be as aggressive as perhaps many believed they'd be. At the very least, it's something to keep a close eye on.