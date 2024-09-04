NBA Rumors: 5 Teams that will immediately regret not trading for Trae Young
San Antonio Spurs
As the NBA offseason arrived, the San Antonio Spurs were one of the few teams that were linked to Trae Young. As a team that was open to the idea of making a big addition to their roster and considering it was reported that Victor Wembanyama would be open to the idea of playing with Young, it made a ton of sense for such a move to happen. In the end, the Spurs decided against a bold move for Young and, instead, make the "safer" move of signing Chris Paul after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors.
The Spurs could get to a point this season where the supporting cast around Wemby, once again, leaves a bit to be desired. While the Spurs are in no rush to compete in the Western Conference, Wemby is so good that it's almost impossible not to think about this team's possibilities if they had another supporting star on the roster.
Paul should be a great mentor but at his age, it would be unfair to expect him to elevate this team all that much in the standings. If the Spurs had acquired Young this offseason, that would've been a completely different story.