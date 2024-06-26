NBA Rumors: 6 Headline-worthy storylines to monitor on night 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
For the first time in modern history, the NBA Draft will be split into two nights. It all begins with the first round of the draft taking place Wednesday night (June 26), followed by the second round taking place on Thursday (June 27). The hope is that splitting the two rounds will go a long way in adding intrigue to the event for the NBA.
It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out over the next few days as the NBA Draft will be the epicenter of sports fans across the country. Even in what many have considered to be a "weak class," there are still plenty of headline-worthy storylines. Heading into night 1, we take a closer look at six of the bigger ones worth monitoring.
How will the Atlanta Hawks set the bar with the No. 1 pick?
Beating long odds at the NBA Draft Lottery, the Atlanta Hawks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. And with great power comes great responsibility. Heading into the start of the draft, it'll be interesting to see how the Hawks end up setting the bar with this selection. There are many different paths the team could take, and will undoubtedly impact the way the rest of the top 5 unravel.
The Hawks have a ton of power at the top of the NBA Draft. Will they end up going with Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, or perhaps another prospect no one sees coming, or will they trade the pick? At least to start the NBA Draft, all eyes will be on the Hawks.