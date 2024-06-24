NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting realistic draft night trades that could happen
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring seven potential league-shifting NBA Draft night trades that could end up happening.
The 2024 NBA Draft week is officially here. In what will be a two-day event for the first time in history, the NBA Draft will begin with the first round taking place (June 26) Wednesday night and then will conclude with the second round on (June 27) Thursday. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics around the draft change considering it's now a two-night event.
Either way, there could be some fireworks as the NBA Draft usually marks the official start of the NBA offseason. The draft night has historically been a breeding ground for trades. It could be the perfect opportunity for a team to start the offseason on the right foot. Heading into the NBA Draft, we take a closer look at seven potential league-shifting trades that could take place.
Zach LaVine is traded to the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have already been linked to Zach LaVine and looking at the potnetial landing spots for the talented wing, it's hard to envision any other team that would make sense. Heading into the offseason, the Kings have to at least be somewhat aggressive in their attempt to improve their roster, and a swap of Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes for LaVine works from a financial point of view.
I'm not sure how much of an upgrade LaVine ends up being for the Kings but he's the type of player they could look to target this summer. A quartet of De'Aaron Fox, LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray gives the Kings at least a shot to make some noise in the Western Conference this upcoming season. And on NBA Draft night, this is certainly a trade that could come together quickly.