NBA Rumors: 6 Headlining free agents that are locks to switch teams this summer
Looking ahead to the NBA offseason, we predict six headlining free agents that are near locks to switch teams in free agency.
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are likely going to be just good enough to back into the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. However, I'd still be pretty shocked if there weren't some big roster changes on the horizon for the team. The Bulls are going to enter the offseason with the hope of trading Zach LaVine. If that happens, it could open the floodgates on the changes for the Bulls during the summer. If LaVine does end up being moved, I have a hard time seeing DeMar DeRozan sticking around.
For how good DeRozan has been for the Bulls in the last two years, I'm not sure if it's in the best interest of his career to stick around in what will likely be a complete retooling of the roster. DeRozan is going to be 35 years old by the time next season begins and at this point in his career, he's likely better off trying to join a contender.
At this point, the Bulls aren't that. Chicago signed DeRozan a couple of offseasons ago with the idea that he would be joining a team trying to contend in the East. The Bulls don't have those hopes any longer.