NBA Rumors: 6 Realistic, yet aggressive, predictions for the dog days of offseason
Los Angeles Lakers trade for Jerami Grant
Over the last couple of weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Jerami Grant. So much so that there have been whispers that it's a move many across the league expect to happen. Still, from all indications, it appears that the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers remain far apart on agreeing to a deal. However, as we get closer and closer to the start of the NBA season, I imagine the Lakers are going to get more and more aggressive in their pursuits to land a supporting star player. If that does end up being the case, I predict the Lakers find a way to get a deal done for Grant.
On paper, a Grant trade to the Lakers makes a ton of sense. He'd be a great fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and would make sense as a player that could help bridge beyond the LeBron era in Los Angeles.
I'm not sure if an acquisition for Grant alone would help make the Lakers a contender but at this point, with how inactive they've been so far this offseason, it's worth a try - especially considering there may not be any other moves available for the Lakers to make.