NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that should rethink their futures if they flop in the Playoffs
There are a few teams that should rethink their futures if they end up flopping in the NBA Playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best stories this season in the NBA. They've surprised the masses to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and are likely going to enter the playoffs as a top-three seed. Even though they've made quite a big jump in development this season, that doesn't mean this team is close to winning a championship by any means.
And if they are upset in the first round, then that would warrant even more of a sign that retooling may be needed in order to get to the place that the Wolves want to be in the West as a contender. There's no question that the Wolves have a unanimous No. 1 in Anthony Edwards. He's a budding superstar, and if he's not one of the faces of the NBA in a few years, something went terribly wrong. But everything around him is still very much up in the air.
Even though Rudy Gobert has appeared to be a better fit this season, I don't believe he's solidified himself as a long-term mainstay on the roster. The same could be said about Karl-Anthony Towns who has had his ups and downs with the franchise. If the Wolves are subjected to a disappointing early playoff exit, this is a team that should strive to be aggressive heading into the offseason in terms of re-tooling that roster around Edwards.