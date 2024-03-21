NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that should rethink their futures if they flop in the Playoffs
There are a few teams that should rethink their futures if they end up flopping in the NBA Playoffs.
LA Clippers
After the LA Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers a couple of weeks into the regular season, many penciled in this team as a Western Conference championship contender. And for the most part this season, the Clippers look very much the part. However, since the All-Star break, the Clippers have begun to fall apart a bit. If they can't turn things around heading into the postseason, this is a team that could have some very big questions to answer heading into the offseason.
The Clippers have amazing talent with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Harden. Even though they don't have the strongest supporting cast, this trio should be enough to at least make a semi-deep run in the playoffs. If the Clippers find themselves losing in another disappointing way early on in the postseason, something will have to change for this franchise heading into the summer.
Add in the fact that PG has at the very least opened the door to testing free agency after the season, and the Clippers could be one of those teams that end up dictating how chaotic this offseason ends up being in the NBA.