NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that seriously need to rebuild their roster this summer
There are a few NBA teams that seriously need to explore rebuilding their roster during the offseason.
NBA Rumors: There are more than a few NBA teams that need to seriously explore hitting the rebuild button this summer.
There are roughly still six weeks before the end of the 2023-24 NBA regular season but there are many teams whose fate for the year is already sealed. For a few teams around the league, this season has been an utter failure. And because of that, they will enter the offseason with some big questions to answer about their future.
As we inch closer and closer to the end of the season, we'll explore six teams that should seriously explore entering a rebuild this summer.
Chicago Bulls
It should come as no surprise to see the Chicago Bulls on this list. The Bulls are a team that seems stuck in Eastern Conference mediocrity. They're likely going to be a Play-In Team in the East and probably won't be able to qualify for the playoffs. Zach LaVine is likely going to be traded during the offseason and there are big decisions to be made on the future of DeMar DeRozan, who will be a free agent after the season, and Alex Caruso, arguably the team's best asset.
Everything about this team points to a rebuild. They're not good enough to compete in the East with this core and that should point to the team hitting the reset button. The question is, will that be a path the Bulls explore moving forward?