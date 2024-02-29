NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that seriously need to rebuild their roster this summer
There are a few NBA teams that seriously need to explore rebuilding their roster during the offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
From all indications, the belief around the league is that the Atlanta Hawks are going to make some bold moves during the offseason. And those moves could very well include trading Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, or both. As outlandish as those moves seem on paper, it may be in the best interest of the team to pursue some bold moves to trigger a rebuild. The Hawks have failed to build a successful team around Trae Young. The all-in move from two offseasons ago for Murray didn't pay off. Perhaps it is time to hit the reset button this summer.
Looking at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks have plenty of ground to make up if they want to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks from a talent perspective. Atlanta is not close to either one of those teams. That's why a rebuild is not the worst idea for the Hawks heading into the offseason.
If Atlanta is serious about building a true championship contender in the future, it may require starting over this summer. And if that is a path they end up pursuing, step one may include trading their star backcourt tandem.