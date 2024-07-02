NBA Rumors: 6 Teams that completely mishandled the start of the offseason
Golden State Warriors
Notable moves: Losing Klay Thompson; signing De'Anthony Melton
The Golden State Warriors rolled the dice all season long by not only not signing Klay Thompson to a contract extension but also by deciding not to trade him when they had the chance. Now, as the start of NBA Free Agency continues to unwind, Klay has officially decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
The fact that the Warriors couldn't trade Chris Paul for anything of value (in having to waive him) coupled with the high probability that the team is going to let Klay walk for pretty much nothing in free agency leaves me to believe this team has gotten to a rough start to the offseason. And that's putting it nicely.
Maybe the Warriors are able to salvage the offseason by packaging Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick or two for a difference-making player but that still seems like more of a pipe dream than an actual reality. Klay leaving this summer could truly point to the end of the Warriors as we knew them, if that wasn't already the case.