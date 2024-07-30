NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
The 2024 NBA offseason isn't over by any means but it's pretty safe to assume that the busy portion of the summer is already in the books. With the NBA Draft, Free Agency, and even the NBA Summer League in the rearview mirror, it's only natural to begin to look forward to the start of training camps (which is still roughly two months away).
But as the dog days of the offseason set in, this is also a good time to look back and honestly project out some of the bigger summer moves. In this article, we'll break down seven "universally" praised deals that have a shot to end up as big mistakes.
Caleb Martin signing with the Philadelphia 76ers
If it's true that the Philadelphia 76ers signed Caleb Martin with the intention of starting him at the power forward position, I have my doubts about whether this is a move that will end up working. In the right role, Martin could be a very valuable player to a contending team. However, in the wrong role, he could viewed as a JAG - "just another guy."
When he was at his best with the Miami Heat, he was used as somewhat of a swiss-army-knife for the team. This past season, when he was needed at the full-time starting power forward position, he struggled with consistency. For as good of a signing as Martin is in a vacuum if the Sixers have the wrong role penciled in for him heading into the start of the season, this is the type of move that may not end up working out.
We will see how the Sixers intend on using Martin this season but there's at least a chance that this move doesn't end up playing out as perhaps the front office is hoping it does.