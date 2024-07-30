NBA Rumors: 7 Universally praised offseason moves that could be huge mistakes
DeMar DeRozan signing with Sacramento Kings
Like many other fringe teams in the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings entered the offseason with the need to upgrade the roster. It took a while but the Kings eventually made a splash move for DeMar DeRozan (via sign and trade). Even though it was a good move for Sacramento to add talent to their roster, I'm not sure if DeRozan is going to be a cohesive fit on the team. Until we see how DeRozan fits on the team, there are going to be natural concerns.
And if DeRozan doesn't end up panning out for the team, there could be huge repercussions that come from this move. There is much at stake this season for the Kings. They must continue to sell De'Aaron Fox on the future and much of that is tied to the signing of DeRozan.
If this signing doesn't end up panning out, not only will the Kings have to deal with the fall-out of having to pay him DeRozan for the next two seasons, but they may also have to potentially deal with a disgruntled Fox next summer. Sacramento needs the DeRozan signing to be a home run for multiple reasons.