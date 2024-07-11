NBA Rumors: 8 free-agency steals that may be inked for the veteran minimum
Admittedly, most of the difference-making big-name free agents are effectively off the board. After fireworks at the start of NBA Free Agency, it's certainly begun to slow down over the last few days. But make no mistake, it'd be extremely premature to proclaim the end of free agency here.
With still a few potential free-agency steals on the board, we explore eight possible difference-makers that could be inked for the veteran's minimum.
Seth Curry
Even though Seth Curry has struggled to find a consistent role over the past couple of seasons of his career, he's still a great 3-point shooter and could fill a void for a playoff contender on that front. With Curry, you know what you're going to get from him on a night-to-night basis. And as a player who will likely sign for the veteran's minimum at this point in his career, he could provide clear value as a depth acquisition.
At this stage of his career, I don't believe any team will be angling to sign Curry with the intent of starting him. However, in the right role, Curry could still provide an effective skill set at this point in his career. Curry may not be a headlining addition for any team at this point, but he's still a valuable contributor if he can continue to be an effective 3-point shooter.