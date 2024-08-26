NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
NBA Rumors: Eight free agents who deserve to be signed before the start of training camp.
Officially, we are less than one month away from the first two teams reporting for NBA Training Camp. The NBA offseason is quickly coming to an end and while there has been plenty of player movement that took place since the start of free agency, there are still a handful of potential impactful players still available.
As we inch closer to the start of the season, we explore eight free agents who deserve to be signed before the start of training camp.
Honorable mention: Isaac Okoro
It's pretty crazy to think that Isaac Okoro is still a free agent. But that's the complexities of restricted free agency. Even though Okoro is still technically a free agent, it would be surprising if he and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't agree to an extension at some point before the start of training camp. He's too good of an asset for the Cavs to let wander in the nothingness that is free agency at this point in the offseason.
I suppose a sign-and-trade is still on the table but I'd lean toward Okoro finding his way back to the Cavs. And it'd probably be best on a multi-year deal. However, at this point, I believe there's a good chance he will end up betting on himself and playing for the qualifying offer this year.