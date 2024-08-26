NBA Rumors: 8 Free agents who deserve to be signed before training camp
Talen Horton-Tucker
Talen Horton-Tucker has admittedly had a rough to his career, but that's not entirely all his fault. After being identified as a second-round gem, THT was traded to the Utah Jazz after just two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. And over the past three years, he's still managed to find some strong consistency. In 51 games played this past season with the Jazz, THT averaged 10 points and four rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the field. What THT has struggled with most over the last few years is his shooting consistencies.
Over the course of his five-year career in the NBA, THT has not been an above-average shooter from deep and has only broken the 30 percent 3-point shooting threshold once. In the modern NBA, it's going to be difficult for a player like THT to find his footing without a consistent shot.
That said, at just 23 years old, THT should still be able to get another shot in the league. He's shown enough where he does have some promise as a developmental player.