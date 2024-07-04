NBA Rumors: 8 Trade targets Lakers could pivot to after missing out on free agents
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
A player that many believed was going to be traded at or before the NBA Draft, it is at least somewhat surprising that Bruce Brown is still a member of the Toronto Raptors. That likely is going to change at some point before the start of next season and I'd have to believe that a big reason why he hasn't been traded yet is because of the standstill that remains in the NBA offseason at the moment. At some point, the drains are going to open on trades and Brown is likely going to be moved. The question is, are the Los Angeles Lakers willing to be patient enough to wait on the Raptors for a potential pursuit of Brown?
In theory, Brown would be an excellent fit for the backcourt as a do-it-all wing that has championship experience. If there is any hesitation on acquiring Brown, it surrounds around whether he's a good enough player to significantly raise the ceiling for the Lakers heading into next season.
Brown is a good complementary player. He may not be the type of All-Star talent that the Lakers are prioritizing at this point in the offseason, but he's certainly a player who should be on their radar.