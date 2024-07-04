NBA Rumors: 8 Trade targets Lakers could pivot to after missing out on free agents
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
There was a time when it was considered a near lock that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to trade for Trae Young. However, over the last couple of months, that sentiment has changed drastically. But with the trade market quickly drying up and with some of the team's better options already off the table (Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell), it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Lakers circle back to a player like Young. As arguably the most affordable star player on the trade market, it would be foolish if the Lakers didn't at least consider this potential move.
Young is exactly the type of offensive player that LeBron James and Anthony Davis need in the backcourt but does leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. And there have been recent concerns about his ability to impact the game in a winning way. Because of all that, there has been a natural hesitation to go all-in for him.
However, as we inch closer and closer to the start of next season, I can't help but wonder if the Lakers' stance on Young begins to change if they continue to whiff on other options.