NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks to shop former 3-and-D breakout star this offseason
NBA Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to thin out some of their depth on the wing by shopping De'Andre Hunter.
The Atlanta Hawks could look a lot different in September when they report for training camp than they do now. Not only are they entering the NBA offseason with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there have been whispers for months not that they could end up trading key pieces of their roster.
Over the last couple of months, it's been reported that the Hawks could trade Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and even Bogdan Bogdanovic. It's safe to say that there could be another Hawks player who could be on the move this summer.
According to HoopsHype, the Hawks are prepared to shop former breakout 3-and-D contributor De'Andre Hunter heading into the offseason. Hunter was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and has been consistently a strong 3-and-D piece for the Hawks through the first five years of his career. However, the sudden emergence of Jalen Johnson has made Hunter somewhat of a luxury on the team.
Hunter is coming off a season in which he averaged a career high 16 points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
The Atlanta Hawks may be preparing to decide between De'Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson
With three years remaining on Hunter's contract, and with the Hawks having to sign Johnson to an extension soon, it seems as if Atlanta is going to enter the offseason having to decide between the two. At least for now, it seems as if the Hawks are leaning toward extending Johnson and trading Hunter.
Whether they can find the right trade partner for Hunter remains to be seen, but it sure appears as if they're going to explore that path. Interestingly enough, Hunter could have a strong value in the trade market.
He's an upper-level 3-and-D player in the league with some upside due to the fact that he's just 26 years old. In the right situation and with the right supporting cast, you'd have to imagine that Hunter could reach another level in his game. It'd be insane to think that he's already hit his ceiling at such a young age.
The Hawks could be preparing to endure some big changes to their roster this offseason. And it appears that Hunter could be part of those changes too.