NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Pacific Division should target
Evaluating one top free agent that would be a great fit for every team in the NBA's Pacific Division.
By Matt Sidney
As we continue to explore one free agent that every team in the league should sign heading into the new calendar year, today we'll examine the Pacific Division with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings.
Let's dive into the one free agent that would be the best fit for the team.
Golden State Warriors: T.J. Warren, F
It's not time to panic if you are the Golden State Warriors, but this season could be going much smoother. It feels more like the team is underperforming rather this team needs a hard reset. Draymond Green's indefinite suspension leaves any certainties that the Warriors will turn things around up in the air.
Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody haven't taken off in year 3 and it feels like this team needs a big, but they lead the league in rebounding. They are the 6th worst in field goal percentage in the NBA at 46%, so with that, we are going to go with T.J. Warren and his career 50.6% field goal percentage.
Position-wise, this is a hedge against Draymond Green being suspended later on in the season or further in the playoffs. It seems like every year Draymond gets into a scuffle that costs his team a half of a game or more. This is also a hedge against Kuminga not developing properly throughout the season and not being ready for the playoffs.
Warren plays the same position as Draymond, but their play styles differ. Warren is not the same playmaker and defender Green is, but he doesn't need to be. With Chris Paul on the roster and rookie Brandin Podziemski moving the ball well, Warren doesn't have to be that for this team. Warren has great size for the forward position and plays defense well enough for him to be able to stay on the court.