NBA Rumors: Best free agent every team in Central Division should target
One free agent every team in the NBA's Central Division should target heading into the new calendar year.
By Matt Sidney
Chicago Bulls: Romeo Langford, SG/SF
While winning eight out of their last 12 games has eased some of the initial concerns for the Chicago Bulls, not all of the concerns have been quieted. Although Coby White's timely emergence has been the catalyst for the Bulls' rapid ascension from the basement, it feels like this team needs more help, especially on the wing.
Now that Zach LaVine is nursing an injury, it might be the perfect time for the Bulls to go get some young help on the wing. Romeo Langford never found rotation minutes as a Boston Celtic, and he didn't necessarily play too well for a rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team when he did find some rotation minutes. Does this mean he hasn't earned himself another chance at an NBA roster? I don't think so, I think he deserves another shot.
Langford is only 24 years old, stands at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, and sports a decent amount of athleticism. His offense is inconsistent, but his defense and athleticism hold up well against other reserves. The Bulls could use another wing on the team, so why not take a chance on a young, defensive-minded one who could still have some untapped potential left to be unearthed?
LaVine has battled injuries throughout his career, DeMar DeRozan is 34 years old, Patrick Williams is inconsistent, and Dalen Terry isn't ready for rotation minutes just yet. If given an opportunity, he may just become that mainstay rotational 3-and-D wing NBA teams covet.