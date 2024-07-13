NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Sacramento Kings sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan - Best move
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Sacramento Kings were one of the collection of teams that needed to make a significant upgrade to their roster in an attempt to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference. And through the first wave of the offseason, you can't say that the Kings haven't improved their roster. At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Devin Carter, who many expect to play a big role during his rookie season, and then made one of the bigger splash during the offseason by landing DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade.
Whether the Kings have a perfect-fitting team remains to be seen. The bottom line is that they are improved heading into the start of next season, and they're going to have a better shot to compete in the West. Even if it doesn't end up working out for the Kings, you can't fault this front office in saying they didn't try to improve the roster.
DeRozan is a veteran wing that is going to know his role and play it perfectly. If they can find enough shooting in the starting 5, there's no reason to believe that the Kings can't be a threat to finish as a top 6 team in the West.