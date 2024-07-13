Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period

Looking back at 12 of the best and worst moves from a chaotic start to NBA Free Agency.

By Michael Saenz

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
Orlando Magic sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Best move

After nearly upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past season, the Orlando Magic emerged as one of the young teams that many across the league believed would be aggressive in their offseason approach. Even though the Magic were linked to a couple of other big names, including Paul George and Klay Thompson, I'm not sure if any of those options were that likely. Signing a player like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope always seemed like the smarter route for Orlando as he fits the team's timeline, at 31 years old, a bit more than the other two older veterans.

And in a vacuum, KCP is going to give the Magic exactly what they were seeking this offseason. Even though he may not be the playmaker they need to complete their backcourt, he will give them versatility on the defensive end and consistent 3-point shooting from the guard position.

I could make the argument, considering how great of a fit KCP appears to be in Orlando, that this is the best move of the offseason.

