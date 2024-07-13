NBA Rumors: Breaking down 7 best and 5 worst moves after a chaotic free agency period
Klay Thompson sign-and-traded to Dallas Mavericks - Best move
In theory, Klay Thompson's signing with the Dallas Mavericks should be considered one of the bigger surprises of the NBA offseason. However, as the layers were removed more and more, it seemed like this was bound to happen. Perhaps not Klay specifically to the Mavs, but as soon as the start of free agency had arrived, it was a foregone conclusion that Klay was going to leave the Golden State Warriors. It was the end of an era for the Warriors, but also the start of an exciting new era for Klay at this latter stage of his career.
Who knows if this signing ends up paying off in a big way but the fact that the Mavs made the NBA Finals and still believed it had a need to upgrade their roster tells you all you need to know about how all-in this front office is on the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic build. And the Mavs' two stars should feel good about how much their front office believes in them.
Klay could be exactly what the Mavs need in terms of a third offensive option. For as good as playing next to Steph Curry was for Klay, joining an offense with Kyrie and Luka leading the charge is an entirely different element at this point in their careers.