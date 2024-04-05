NBA Rumors: Can Tyler Herro give Miami Heat a much-needed playoff boost?
With the start of the NBA Playoffs on the horizon, the Miami Heat need a playoff boost. Tyler Herro could be coming back at the right time.
Last season, many were quick to point out that the Miami Heat didn't need Tyler Herro as they made an unlikely run to the NBA Finals. However, with the NBA Playoffs approaching this year, it's becoming abundantly clear that he could be the key to the Heat catching fire heading into the postseason.
As the Heat continue to fight for the sixth seed, battling the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, there's a growing belief that Herro is set to make his return back to the Heat's lineup sooner rather than later. While there were some concerns that Herro could miss the rest of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Herro could make his return as soon as Friday night when the Heat takes on the Houston Rockets.
Herro has been sidelined with a foot injury since February 23 and with the way the Heat has played offensively of late, he'll be a welcomed sight. Before his injury, Herro was averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from point range.
What role will Tyler Herro play for the Miami Heat when he returns?
One of the bigger questions that the Miami Heat's coaching staff will have to figure out is what type of role Herro will play when he returns. You'd have to imagine that the Heat is going to slowly integrate Herro back into the rotation. You can't imagine he's going to be inserted in the starting 5 right away. And, quite frankly, that may end up being in the best interest of the Heat.
Even though Herro has been a starter for the Heat for the past two seasons, you can make the argument that he might be best suited as a sixth man. As the team prepares for the playoffs, having Herro as a sixth man could be exactly the spark that the Heat needs as they attempt to defy the odds once again in the postseason.
With the countdown to the playoffs here, the Heat will need a final boost if they're going to make any noise in the postseason. With Herro on the verge of returning, you can't help but wonder if he could bring the exactly spark that the team needs to emerge as a dangerous East team once again.