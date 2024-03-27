NBA Rumors: Has Tyler Herro already played his final game in a Miami Heat uniform?
NBA Rumors: As Tyler Herro continues to try to work his way back from injury, could he have already played his final game in a Miami Heat uniform?
The Miami Heat have been derailed by injuries this season. It's part of the reason why they're struggling once again to finish as one of the top 6 teams in the Eastern Conference standings. One player that has missed extended time this season due to injury is Tyler Herro. As one of the most important players on the roster, especially on the offensive end of the floor, Herro's injury struggles have been everything but ideal for Miami.
And as he continues to try to recover from a foot injury, there's a growing belief around the league that there currently isn't a timetable for a return. With just a couple of weeks remaining before the end of the regular season, you can't help but wonder if Herro is going to miss the remainder of the season.
If he does miss the rest of the season, because of the uncertainty that clouds his future with the team, there's a non-zero chance he's already played his final game in a Heat uniform.
Why Tyler Herro could be on the move this offseason
Admittedly, the Tyler Herro situation for the Miami Heat has to be considered a difficult one. Even though he has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career thus far, he's proven to be an explosive offensive player when he's at the top of his game. And despite what the general public may think of Herro as a long-term player, he's proven to have improved every year of his career thus far.
All that said, the reality is, that he may not be that great of a fit for the Heat. For what the team needs around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Herro may not be ideal. And that's OK. Herro's biggest hurdle of his career may end up being that he's not on a team that is putting him in the best position to succeed.
At least from the Heat's perspective, the biggest issue that they should have with Herro is the fact that he's not a great fit. And, if in fact, he doesn't return at any point this season, there's a very real chance that he has played his final season in Miami. Especially considering that if the Heat is going to make a big move this offseason, Herro is likely the player that they're going to have to trade.
As unfortunate as it may be, Herro, who is still trying to recover from injury, may have already played his final game in a Heat uniform.