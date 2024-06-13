NBA Rumors: Cavs are not interested in trading for Brandon Ingram this offseason
NBA Rumors: The Cleveland Cavaliers can officially be crossed out as a potential landing spot for Brandon Ingram if he's traded this offseason.
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are focused on trying to get a long-term commitment from Donovan Mitchell. Of late, it's looking more and more as if Mitchell is going to sign that long-term contract extension this offseason. In fact, you can make the argument that with the way the news has trended recently, it would be surprising if Mitchell didn't sign an extension with the team at some point soon.
And if that does end up happening, the Cavs will then shift their focus to trying to continue to surround Mitchell with worthy complementary players. One natural fit for the team that has been linked to the Cavs over the past few weeks is Brandon Ingram. As a player that most around the league believe will hit the trade block this offseason, the Cavs emerged as a natural potential landing spot. However, perhaps Ingram may not be the target that the Cavs may end up pursuing this offseason.
According to a recent report, it doesn't appear as if the Cavs are going to pursue Ingram if he becomes available on the trade block this offseason.
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers run it back without big changes?
If the Cavs aren't willing to take a flier on a talented player such as Ingram, you'd have to wonder if there's any player that the team would be willing to take a chance on this offseason. Even less so if they're unwilling to trade Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.
Either way, the case can be made that the Cavs will be sitting in a great situation no matter what they do during the offseason as long as they get a long-term commitment from Mitchell. Signing Mitchell to a contract extension is understandably the goal for the Cavs this summer.
Even if the Cavs run it back with the same roster, this is a team that will be in a position to make another run in the Eastern Conference, especially with a new head coach in place which is expected to be announced soon.
Considering where this team was at one point this season, in which they looked like a team that was beginning to fall short of expectations, Cleveland has managed to recover greatly and is in a great place heading into the offseason.