NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks could be an offseason suitor for Klay Thompson?

NBA Rumors: According to a recent report, the Dallas Mavericks could emerge as a potential offseason suitor for Klay Thompson.
As the Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the 9-10 Western Conference Play-In Tournament matchup, it was only natural to wonder if we were watching the end of a dynasty. Dominating the league for the past decade, the Warriors became a perennial championship contender, winning four NBA Championships since 2015. However, heading into the offseason, there's a good chance that the championship core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson could be on the verge of a breakup.
That's because Thompson is expected to test free agency this summer. And with plenty of suitors on the open market and the Warriors spiraling toward irrelevancy in the Western Conference over the past two seasons, this could be the perfect time for change in Golden State. A divorce between Klay and the Warriors could very much be on the horizon.
And according to a recent report, if that does end up coming to fruition, there's one Western Conference contender that could look to jump into the Thompson sweepstakes - and that's the Dallas Mavericks.
Why Klay Thompson could make sense for the Dallas Mavericks
At 34 years old, Thompson is likely to receive one of the last big contracts of his career. Because of their cap situation, there's no guarantee that the Warriors are going to jump to a huge free-agency offer. That could help Thompson realize that change could be good.
The Mavs could be an intriguing option for Thompson. If he wants to continue to play a big role and join another contender in the West, the Mavs make sense. Dallas seems to be headed in the right direction as a franchise and Thompson would be a fit next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Even though Thompson is no longer in the prime of his career, he's still one of the best shooters in the league. In what will end up being a "down" season for Thompson, he still managed to average 18 points and three rebounds on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If you add that level of productivity and consistency to the Mavs right now, they might be a championship contender in the West. As Dallas explores ways to continue to improve their roster heading into the offseason, it seems as if there could be some interest in Thompson. At the very least, if Thompson feels the same way about Dallas, it's certainly something to keep an eye on.