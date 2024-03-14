NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan could be an underrated hot FA target this summer
NBA Rumors: Heading into the offseason, DeMar DeRozan is going to be viewed as an underrated hot free-agent target on the open market.
As he prepares to hit the free-agency market once again this summer, there is likely going to be plenty of intrigue surrounding the availability of DeMar DeRozan. Or, at least, there should be. DeRozan has been a long bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Chicago Bulls.
DeRozan is averaging 23 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range. With a chance to hit the open market perhaps for the last time before the twilight of his career, it'll be interesting to see what he ends up prioritizing in free agency.
There have been whispers that he could return to the Bulls if they reach a deal that makes sense for both sides. However, considering that the Bulls are likely heading into a rebuild, I can't imagine why re-signing DeRozan would make much sense. But the recent reporting does suggest it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility.
Will there be a strong market for DeMar DeRozan this summer?
If the market is strong enough for DeRozan, which I anticipate it to be considering the season he's had this year, he should be one of the most sought-after tier-2 free agents on the open market. And if he can carry this level of production onto a playoff contender next season, there should be plenty of interest in DeRozan.
It's a shame that the Bulls aren't a contender in the Eastern Conference this season. The way DeRozan has played this season, he deserves a shot to make noise in the playoffs. I anticipate that's going to be at the forefront of his decision-making heading into the summer.
As a soon-to-be 35-year-old, DeRozan doesn't have much time left in his career to continue to pursue a championship. If that's something DeRozan still values doing, he could have his pick of contending teams. The season that he's put together this year, coupled with his desire to adjust his play in an attempt to put himself in the best position to win a championship could be the exact formula needed for him to emerge as an underrated free-agent target.
With the offseason quickly approaching, DeRozan is one overlooked free-agent name to keep an eye on. He could end up being a big player this offseason.