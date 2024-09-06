NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors cross one big-name trade target off their list
NBA Rumors: The Golden State Warriors may be looking to make a splash trade but there's one big-name target the team isn't willing to pursue.
The Golden State Warriors clearly entered the offseason with the desire to shake up the roster. That much was evident when the team was willing to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency and by the moves they made in an attempt to replace him shortly after that. In fact, the Warriors even made a push to acquire Lauri Markkanen before he eventually re-signed with the team. With just a few weeks before the start of NBA Training Camps, the Warriors could still be looking to make a big move.
However, it's difficult to predict what that could look like for Golden State. Looking at the rest of the Western Conference, if the Warriors are going to be able to compete for a championship, they almost certainly have to make a significant move for an All-Star-level player.
Interestingly enough, there's one All-Star level player on the trade block. From all indications, it does still seem as if Brandon Ingram is very much available for trade. That said, it's safe to say that the Warriors have probably crossed that possibility out. According to a recent report, the chance that Ingram is traded to the Warriors is "minuscule." In other words, the Warriors probably discussed what that could look like, and they didn't want to pursue it.
Where will the Golden State Warriors turn?
There are a lot of complications that come with the Warriors trading for Ingram. Sitting at the top of the concerns is the fact that they'd have to pay him an over-the-market price to re-sign him. I'm not sure that's something the Warriors, or even the New Orleans Pelicans, are willing to do at the moment. And that's why Ingram's trade market is so diluted, if at all existent.
The question is, if not Ingram, where will the Warriors turn? That could be difficult to answer. At least for now, it's hard to predict which players may or may not become available in the coming months. In theory, a new trade market is going to emerge soon. However, I'd have to think that the Warriors may have to wait until the 2025 calendar year to make a significant move.
Is that something they want to do and, perhaps most important, something Steph Curry is willing to wait for?