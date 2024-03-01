NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with All-Star forward this summer?
Are the Golden State Warriors preparing to trade one of their bigger contributors this offseason?
The Golden State Warriors have had a season to forget. Even though the Warriors are beginning to play better of late, this is a team that has plenty of uncertainty revolving around their future. One of the bigger concerns revolves around Andrew Wiggins who has taken a large step back this season in which he's posting up his worst numbers of his career thus far.
Wiggins is currently away from the Warriors due to what's being labeled as a "serious family matter," but there's growing anticipation that this will end up being his final season in Golden State. At this point when it comes to just basketball, it's been an unfortunate last couple of years in Golden State for Wiggins.
When the Warriors won the NBA Championship a couple of years ago, Wiggins had emerged as arguably the second-best - and most consistent- player during that run. To see Wiggins struggle with consistency over the past two years after being such a vital part of the Warriors' success is unfortunate. Nevertheless, it seems that the 29-year-old is in need of a new opportunity or a fresh start.
Does Andrew Wiggins need a change of scenery?
All indications seem to point to Wiggins getting that change of scenery that perhaps he needs. Just before the NBA Trade Deadline, it was reported that the Warriors were shopping Wiggins. In the end, Golden State held off on pulling the trigger but you can't help but wonder if that's something they come around back to during the offseason.
Besides the future of Wiggins, the Warriors have a few other big questions they'll have to answer during the offseason. Interestingly enough, trading Wiggins could open the door to fitting a Klay Thompson extension in their books. That could be a path that is on the table for the Warriors as they continue to look for ways to extend this core's championship window.
At 29 years old, Wiggins could still very much have a lot left in the tank. At least for now, it doesn't seem as if his future with the Warriors is all that stable. In fact, the narrative seems to be moving in a way where Wiggins is unlikely to be part of the Warriors in 2024-25. If that does end up being the case, a trade of Wiggins could very much be on the horizon.