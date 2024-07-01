NBA Rumors: Grading 8 biggest headlining moves from day 1 of free agency
Even though the start of NBA Free Agency did leave a bit to be desired, without the fast and furious reporting that has generally been the case over the past few seasons, there was plenty to dissect through day 1 of the official start of the NBA offseason. Looking back at the first day of NBA Free Agency, we grade the biggest headlining moves that came to fruition.
Chris Paul signs with the San Antonio Spurs
Grade: A
In a vacuum, I absolutely love this deal for both Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs. Even at this late stage of his career, Paul could be an effective and meaningful player for the Spurs. He could act as a great mentor, even if it is just for one season, for rookie Stephon Castle and is going to be a great lead-guard as Victor Wembanyama continues to evolve and develop as an offensive player.
The Spurs may not be in a position to win anything this season but there's no question that Paul is going to make this team better. If Castle is a bit better than many expect and if Wemby continues to take strides forward in his game, there's a chance the Spurs could make enough noise to compete for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament this season.