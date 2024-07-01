NBA Rumors: Grading 8 biggest headlining moves from day 1 of free agency
Dallas Mavericks replace Derrick Jones Jr. with Naji Marshall
Grade: B+
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be in hot pursuit of Klay Thompson. And with Paul George now off the board, Klay becomes the next big domino to fall in NBA Free Agency. Because the Mavs didn't want to wait around much longer, Dallas decided to pursue Naji Marshall as a theoretical replacement for Derrick Jones Jr., who ultimately elected to sign elsewhere this summer. Adding Marshall gives the Mavs a better shot to land Klay via sign-and-trade or even outright. Even though the Mavs will miss everything that DJJ did for them this past season, Marshall could be viewed as an intriguing replacement.
Marshall is coming off a career year in shooting efficiency and could be an excellent fit next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. In the right system and in the right role, there's a chance that Marshall could have an even greater impact than DJJ down the road.
That's exactly what the Mavs are betting on while they begin to pivot toward a full-out pursuit of Klay moving forward.